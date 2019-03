Both UTM teams are headed to the OVC tournament after sweeping TSU at home Saturday.

The Lady Skyhawks claimed the #3 spot in the tourney with an 83 to 60 win over the Tigers.

Head Coach Kevin McMillan noted that his team’s performance against TSU was telling for the season.Kevin McMillan

In game 2 of OVC action, the UTM men defeated TSU 91 to 86 to become the #7 seed in the OVC.

Head Coach Anthony Stewart had these words.Anthony Stewart