The UT Martin Parsons Center reopens today after being closed all last week due to storm damage in the area.

On October 26th, strong straight-line winds toppled trees and knocked out power to a large portion of the southern area of West Tennessee.

While the Parsons Center was closed, inspectors were able to evaluate the roof to see if the building had sustained any damage.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver told Thunderbolt Radio News last week that a decision on how the Center would make up the lost time would be made at a later date.

Meanwhile, Decatur County Schools remain closed through Wednesday.