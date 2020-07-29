The UT Martin Student Recreation Center, Elam Center, and swimming pool will reopen August 17th for registered UTM students, but will remain closed to the public in response to safety and health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

University Relations’ Sarah Knapp says the recreation facilities will be adopting modified hours of operation and guidelines, which students will be informed of before the semester begins.

Meanwhile, all UT Martin faculty, staff, retiree, and family memberships will continue to be suspended until further notice.