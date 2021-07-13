UTM reinstates Merit Scholarships in response to pandemic

A total of 508 UT Martin students will have their merit scholarships reinstated after those scholarships were lost during the pandemic.

University Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Phillip Acree Cavalier says students who did not meet the grade-point-average requirement at the end of the 2021 spring semester to retain merit scholarships will have those scholarships reinstated this fall.

Dr. Cavalier says students are receiving direct emails about the reinstatement and will have a one-year grace period to bring their GPAs back up to above the scholarship thresholds.

UT Martin and its five regional centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer, and Somerville will fully open for in-person classes on August 23rd.