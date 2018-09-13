The UT Martin 2018-19 rodeo season gets underway tonight at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The season-opening rodeo runs tonight through Saturday.

This year’s UTM rodeo squad features 34 returners and 24 newcomers as head coach John Luthi enters his 22nd season at the helm of the program.

In his tenure, Coach Luthi has steered the men’s team to 14 Ozark Region championships to go along with eight top-10 national finishes since 2005 – including a ninth-place finish at last year’s College National Finals Rodeo.

The UT Martin Rodeo Team won the National Championship at the CNFR in 2014.

This week’s rodeo hosted by Pearl River is one of 10 events on the regular season schedule in 2018-19, including the 51st annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo April 11 through the 13.

The 2019 CNFR will once again be held in Casper, Wyoming and is set for June 9 through the 15.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...