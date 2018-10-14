For the second straight rodeo, the UT Martin captured a pair of top-three finishes as the men’s squad placed second and the women’s team earned third place honors at Three Rivers.

The UTM men’s team piled up 490 points while the women’s squad combined for 180 points.

Missouri Valley College won the men’s side with 1,095 points while Southern Arkansas ranked atop the women’s standings with 300 points.

Hunter Green led three UTM men’s scorers in bareback riding, as he placed second in average (146) after splitting second in the opening round (70) and in the short go (76). Blake Leamon split second with a 70 in the first round before finishing third in average (137) and splitting fifth in the second round (67). Also accumulating points in all three phases was Stetson Bierman, who finished fourth in the short go (68) and fifth in both the opening round (61) and in average (129).

In calf roping, Craig Parks’ 21.4 seconds in the short round and his 34.7 average were good enough for a pair of sixth place finishes.

Robert Haley put together a dominant performance in saddle bronc riding to lead UTM. The junior out of Fairhope, Alaska swept first place in all three phases, posting scores of 80 in the first round, 65 in the short go and 145 in average.

Wyatt Cole registered points in two phases of the steer wrestling event, as his time of 18.7 seconds in the short go placed fifth while his 37.2 average ranked sixth in the field.

UT Martin received points out of Lauren Heck in goat tying, as she finished third in the second round (8.5) before her 17.4 average was good enough for a fifth-place effort.

A trio of UTM cowboys amassed points in team roping. Quentin Sawyer and Will McCraw split second in the short go with a time of 8.0 seconds flat while their average time of 17.6 ranked fourth. Clay Tilley teamed up with Northwest Mississippi’s Cade Cowan to post scoring numbers in all three phases, as they finished third in the opening round (7.7), sixth in the short go (14.4) and sixth in average (22.1).

Ashley Brooks and Summer Conley were each responsible for points in barrel racing. Brooks’ time of 16.82 seconds in the short round was the best performance in the field while her 34.01 average (second) and 17.19 in the first round (sixth) also gave points to UTM. Conley came in fifth place in the short round and sixth in average with times of 17.17 and 34.42, respectively.

Ryan McDaniel was the only cowboy in the entire event to secure points in bull riding. His 75 points in the opening round was the best score and held up to top the average rankings as well.

UT Martin returns to action on November 1-3 when it heads to Magnolia, Arkansas for a rodeo hosted by Southern Arkansas.

