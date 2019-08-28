The 2019 UT Martin volleyball season begins this weekend as the Skyhawks are one of five teams to take part in the Indiana Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

UTM, FIU, host Indiana, Marshall, and Santa Clara are all making the trek to Bloomington, Indiana as the tournament will be the first official event held in the newly-built Wilkinson Hall.

The Skyhawks match up against Marshall Friday morning at 9:00 and Santa Clara that afternoon at 4:30 before concluding the tournament against Indiana Saturday morning at 9:00 and FIU at 2:00.

Fifth-year head coach Jaclynn Wilson oversees a UTM squad returning a wealth of experience, as five of the nine returners were full-time starters in 2018.

Senior outside hitter Hannah Phillips was named to the Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference squad after averaging a team-high 2.70 kills per set in league play last season.

Gintare Mackeviciute (fifth in the OVC with a .291 attack percentage in 2018) and Justine Walker (OVC-best 122 blocks last season) return as starting middle blockers for the Skyhawks. They join setter Kenzie Hinshaw (first in the OVC with 43 service aces last fall) and defensive specialist/outside hitter Jamie Rys (190 kills, 269 digs in 2018) as returning starters for UT Martin.