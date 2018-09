The UT Martin Skyhawk football team defeated Austin Peay on a rainy, windy Saturday afternoon 37 -7. Austin Peay led at the half 7 – 6, however UTM ramped up their intensity, scoring several unanswered touchdowns and dominating in the second half with the final 37 – 7. The Skyhawks football team will take on Murray State next Saturday.

