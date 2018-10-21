The UT Martin soccer squad notched its fourth OVC regular season title as it defeated Eastern Kentucky 3-1 Friday night.

UTM (13-2-1, 8-0-1 OVC) kept its hot streak alive as the Skyhawks push their unbeaten streak out to 11 matches.

The UTM offense outshot the Colonels by a commanding 30-5 margin with 21 of those Skyhawk shots coming in the second half alone. Tonight’s victory marks the first time the program has tallied 13 wins since 2012 while the 2011 squad recorded a program-high 14 victories.

Leading the way for the Skyhawks was freshman Skylor Keane as she netted a pair of goals and also connected for an assist in the match. Senior Amy McGivern found the back of the net as well while she also put up 10 shots in the bout. Alice Adams had a friendly pass that was recorded as an assist while also tallying a shot. Samantha Kelly reeled off four shots (three on goal) while the trio of Bianca McFarland, Danae Kaldaridou and Keane rapped out three shots piece. Sara Ketis tallied a pair of shots while Kaci Mitchell, Nicole Collins, Kamryn Chappell, Jaden Hildreth and Adams rounded out the shots column with one each.

In all, five Skyhawks logged 90 minutes in the matchup while five more had 75 minutes or more on the pitch. Other than the Eastern Kentucky blip in the 24th minute, UTM locked down on defense as the midfielder and defender corps shined.

Goalkeeper Erica Myers clocked in for a complete match between the posts. She allowed just the one aforementioned Colonel goal but also recorded a save in the bout.

Eastern Kentucky played a tight defensive set throughout the matchup and was able to crack into the scoring column first as the Colonels netted a goal at the 23:49 mark. UTM would be unable to find the back of the net in the remainder of the first half and would go into the intermission down 1-0.

The second half would remain scoreless until just over 30 minutes into the frame when a perfect storm unfolded in the span of 2:18 that turned the tide for UTM. McGivern knotted the score up at 1-1 at the 77:31 mark as she took a hot pass from Keane for a quick-look goal. Then in the 79th minute, Keane received a pass from Adams while she also matched up with the goalkeeper for a one-on-one goal. The final Skyhawk blow came with 79:49 on the clock as Keane stole the ball from a defender to drill into the back of the net as she faced only the goalkeeper.

UT Martin wraps up the regular season Sunday at 2:00 when the Skyhawks host Morehead State with Senior Day festivities preceding the match.

