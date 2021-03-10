UTM Soccer drops overtime thriller to Murray State 2-1

The UT Martin soccer team battled OVC rival Murray State to the final whistle in a matchup of unbeaten programs Tuesday night before ultimately succumbing to a golden goal in the 98th minute of overtime and falling 2-1.

The Skyhawks (2-1) suffered their first defeat of the season in a contest which mirrored more of a heavyweight boxing match than a friendly matchup.

In a showdown of two teams which have championship aspirations and trophy cases to back them up, the squads took the physicality and tempo to the pitch.

UT Martin controlled the possession for much of the contests – especially in the first half with the Skyhawks controlling nearly 60 percent of the game’s tempo and possession. Murray State did try to take over late in the game however, pushing for control to tie the game and force the overtime period.

Neither team could find much of an advantage in the first half with the Racers narrowly outshooting the Skyhawks 4-3 before rattling off 12 attempts in the second half alone. The Skyhawks would spend a decent portion of their time in the Racers territory, leading to five corner kicks but to no avail.

UT Martin would make their adjustments at the break and not waste much time getting on the board coming out of halftime. Just 10 minutes into the second period, Lotte Koot took a corner kick from the right side, bending it right over the keeper and over the goal line in the 56th minute to give the Skyhawks a 1-0 lead. The goal marked the first of her Skyhawk career.

The goal would hold up until the 75th minute when a penalty was called on the Skyhawks, giving the Racers a prime 1v1 scoring opportunity. The Racers’ Lauren Payne would take the penalty kick and place it in the back of the net to tie the contest at 1-1 with just 15 minutes to play.

Tension would remain high for the rest of the match as 10 fouls were called in the final minutes of regulation as both teams searched for the go-ahead score. As regulation ended and overtime opened, the Racers would get off the period’s first shot before later getting a breakaway opportunity setting up a 2-on-1 opportunity which the visitors cashed in with a golden goal by Lilly Strader off assists by Chloe Barnthouse and Abby Jones for the game-winner in the 98th minute.

Reigning OVC Goalkeeper of the Week Erica Myers would give her best effort in the contest, tallying nine saves on the night – despite her two goals allowed. Her play was exceptional during a three-minute stretch in the second half in which she tallied five saves – including four in 90 seconds.

UT Martin will hit the road to take on another undefeated OVC foe in SIUE on Friday. The match is scheduled for 7:00 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.