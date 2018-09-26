The UT Martin soccer team heads to Illinois for a pair of OVC matches at SIUE Friday night at 7:00 and then at Eastern Illinois Sunday afternoon at 1:00.

UTM (7-2, 2-0 OVC) is led by Jaden Hildreth’s four goals while the trio of Skylor Keane, Bella Roberts and Amy McGivern have all notched three goals apiece.

Goalkeeper Erica Myers has been outstanding between the posts as she has logged 495 minutes and recorded 15 saves while boasting a 0.91 goals against average.

SIUE (4-5, 3-1 OVC) is led by the play of Amanda DiNardo (three goals). Allison Wendt (two goals and three assists) paces the Cougars in total points (seven) while Angel Ikeda and Becca Jostes have a pair of goals each.

Goalkeeper Jensen Schoch has logged over 700 minutes in goal for SIUE and recorded 42 saves under 11th-year head coach Derek Burton.

Meanwhile, Eastern Illinois (3-5-3, 2-1-1 OVC) is led by the trio of Lexi Ketterhagen, Sarah DeWolf and Haylee Renick as all three have netted three goals each. Ketterhagen also paces the Panthers in assists (three) while Kate Olson (two) has also provided multiple passes.

Sara Teteak has played 850 minutes for Eastern Illinois this season while sporting a 1.06 goals against average and made 41 saves for first-year head coach Jake Plant.

