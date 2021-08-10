UTM Soccer picked to finish fourth in preseason poll; Emely van der Vliet tabbed Player to Watch

The UT Martin soccer team is picked to finish fourth in the quest for the 2021 OVC championship as voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

In addition to the team honors, sophomore forward Emely van der Vliet was tabbed as one of nine OVC Soccer Players to Watch.

OVC Tournament champion SIUE was picked to win the OVC after grabbing 12 of the 18 first-place votes and 121 points while defending league champion Murray State garnered first first-place votes and 116 points to rank second. Southeast Missouri also claimed two first-place votes and 99 points to finish in third place follow by UT Martin with 89 points. The pair of Belmont and Tennessee tied for fifth place with 66 points followed by Austin Peay (43), Eastern Illinois (28) and Morehead State (20) to complete the poll.

UT Martin is coming off a 6-4-1 conference-only schedule during the spring where they finished in third. The Skyhawks return 15 players from last year’s squad while welcoming nine newcomers to the group.

Following a breakout freshman campaign, van der Vliet returns to the fold as an OVC Player to Watch after earning All-OVC first team and Freshman of the Year honors. The Rosmalen, Netherlands native played and started in all 11 games while tallying seven goals and one assist. She led the league in goals (seven), shots (40) and shots on goal (24) while ranking amongst leaders in game-winning goals (three, second) and points (15, fifth). Her best game came against Eastern Kentucky when she became the seventh player in program history to record a hat trick.

The Skyhawks host one final exhibition contest on Friday when they welcome Arkansas State to Skyhawk Field at 5:00. UT Martin will then officially open the season on Thursday, August 19 when hosting Southern Illinois at 7:00.

2021 OVC Soccer Predicted Order of Finish

1. SIUE (12) – 121

2. Murray State (4) – 116

3. Southeast Missouri (2) – 99

4. UT Martin – 89

5. Belmont – 66

Tennessee Tech – 66

7. Austin Peay – 43

8. Eastern Illinois – 28

9. Morehead State – 20

2021 OVC Soccer Players to Watch

Tori Case – MF – So. – Austin Peay

Rachel Vernon – D – Sr. – Belmont

Kenzie Balcerek – MF – So. – Eastern Illinois

Michelle Jerantowski – GK – Jr. – Morehead State

Izzy Heckman – MF – Sr. – Murray State

Lauren Welker – MF – Sr. – Southeast Missouri

Lily Schnieders – F – So. – SIUE

Isabelle Austin – GK – Sr. – Tennessee Tech

Emely van der Vliet – F – So. – UT Martin