The UT Martin soccer program shattered its high in scoring as the Skyhawks tallied 10 goals Sunday.

UTM (2-1) was led by Jaden Hildreth’s hat trick and a host of other Skyhawk strikers.

Hildreth becomes the fourth Skyhawk to record a hat trick and the first since Abi Sanvee on October 28, 2012 against Tennessee Tech.

Blare Gerido picked up a pair of goals while Samantha Kelly, Danae Kaldaridou, Alice Adams and Nicole Collins all tallied a goal each. Bella Roberts led the squad in assists as she racked up two in the contest while Katelyn Colvin, Hendrikje Baurmann and Adams rounded out the assist column.

Makenzie Crawford drew the starting nod and picked up the victory as she played the first 69:40 of the match before Callie Thomas finished out the match.

Miah Olaleye and Jacalyn Schubring were the two lone Skyhawks to play the match in its entirety as both provided valuable time on the back line.

UT Martin returns to action Wednesday night as it welcomes Evansville to Skyhawk Field. First touch is slated for 6:30.

