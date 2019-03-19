The UT Martin softball team looks to continue its hot play with a doubleheader at regional rival and Missouri Valley Conference foe Evansville Wednesday at 3:00.

The Skyhawks (17-10) enter the matchup having completed the tournament portion of the season schedule with a strong showing at the Skyhawk Hampton Inn Classic.

UT Martin would sweep the five-game home tournament by simply outmatching its opponents in every phase of the game. The team posted a .344 batting average while scoring 29 runs over the five game series offensively. On the pitching side, the Skyhawks would allow just 11 earned runs over 35 innings of work.

UT Martin had four players hit .400 or better for the weekend. Chelsey Gore (.500), Aalia Bivens (.500), Alli Fulcher (.438) and Haylee Short (.429) tallied impressive weekends. Meanwhile the Skyhawks packed their power bats, hitting nine home runs over the five-game span including five combined from Gracyn McBride and Fulcher.

Freshman Lexi Ray (6-4, 3.27 ERA) leads the Skyhawk pitching staff with six wins on the season in a team-high 51.1 innings of work. The Skyhawks also boast starters Hannah Ridolfi (4-3, 3.94 ERA), Caitlin Karo (4-2, 2.84 ERA) and Erin Gallagher (3-1, 2.02 ERA).

UT Martin narrowly leads the all-time series 16-14 while winning the last three matchups. Overall, the Skyhawks are 4-10 against the Purple Aces in Evansville.