The UT Martin softball team closes out the regular season by honoring the squad’s three seniors prior to first pitch against OVC foe Austin Peay Friday.

First pitch from Bettye Giles Field is at 1:00 with Senior Day festivities at 12:45.

The Skyhawks (29-24, 10-10 OVC) recently clinched a berth in next week’s OVC Softball Championship with a doubleheader sweep of Tennessee Tech in which the squad outscored the Golden Eagles 19-0 while the defense did not commit an error and the pitching staff tossed a pair of shutouts – including the program’s third perfect game by freshman Lexi Ray. With the series, UT Martin secured its 16th berth to the OVC tournament field in the past 18 seasons.

Prior to the game, UT Martin will honor its senior trio of Alli Fulcher, Gracyn McBride, and Shelby Woodard. With a pair of four-year seniors in Fulcher and McBride along with transfer Woodard, the Skyhawk trio has appeared in 448 career games while recording 421 starts. Additionally, the group has combined to tally 312 hits, 60 doubles and 45 home runs while driving in 214 RBIs.