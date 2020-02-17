The UT Martin softball team makes its much anticipated home debut at Bettye Giles Field Thursday when playing host to Horizon League foe Green Bay.

First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for noon with Game 2 to follow.

The Skyhawks (4-5) are coming off a tough weekend against a strong field at the North Texas Invitational. Highlighting the weekend was the play of sophomore second baseman Chelsey Gore who posted an .833 batting average over the course of four games. Gore went 10-for-12 on the weekend while tallying three runs scored, two triples and a RBI. The pair of Shyanne Sheffield and Aalia Bivens also posted a .300 batting average for the week.

Gore leads the team with a .520 batting average on the season with five runs scored, two triples and a pair of RBIs. Shyanne Sheffield ranks second on the team with a .391 average while tallying one home run and seven RBIs. Paige Clark paces the squad with four stolen bases.

Erin Gallagher leads the team with a 2-2 record while posting a 3.08 ERA in 25.0 innings of work. Hannah Ridolfi (1-1, 0.91 ERA) has limited opponents to a .195 batting average in 23 innings of action as the team’s other primary starter.

Green Bay (3-5) The Phoenix are led offensively by Morgan Bihun who paces the squad with a .348 batting average, eight hits, two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. The pair of Bailey Schultz and Rebecca Radtke rank second on the team with their respective .304 batting averages. Kayla Schwebke (2-2, 3.64 ERA) leads the pitching staff while recording a shutout and three complete games in 29.2 innings.

UT Martin holds a 4-2 record against Green Bay is a series which dates back to 1995. The Skyhawks have won three straight against the Phoenix, including a pair of victories last season.