The UT Martin softball team takes a break from OVC play with a Wednesday afternoon matchup at regional rival Southern Illinois. First pitch from Charlotte West Stadium is scheduled for 4:00

The Skyhawks (21-11) are looking to wrap up a strong six-game road trip in which the squad has gone 4-1 to this point – including wins over Evansville, Belmont and Tennessee State last week. Having won 11 of their last 12 contests, the Skyhawks have posted a .314 batting average over the span while recording a 2.16 ERA as a pitching staff.

Meanwhile, Southern Illinois (17-9) has won four straight heading into the matchup.

Wednesday’s matchup marks the 22nd meeting between the two programs with Southern Illinois holding a 15-6 series advantage. The Salukis have won three straight in the series while the Skyhawks are looking to notch their first road victory since 2010.