On a day when three legendary Skyhawks hung their jerseys in the rafters of the Elam Center, the UT Martin basketball teams split a double header with Jacksonville State.

In the opener, the women’s team started slow after tipoff, but was able to put away Jacksonville State late in the game for an 86-72 win.

Four Skyhawks scored in double-digits for the fourth time this season. Chelsea Perry scored 27, Maddie Waldrop tallied her second straight double-double with 16 points and 12 boards, and the guard pair of Kyannah Grant and Tamiah Stanford each added 13. Head Coach Kevin McMillan said he was pleased with the outing, given the circumstances of the big day.

In between games, three Skyhawk legends got their jerseys retired: Jasmine Newsome and Heather Butler for the women’s team, and Jarod Newson became only the fourth Skyhawk from the men’s team to get his retired.

As for the nightcap, the Skyhawks suffered one of the worst offensive performances of the season en route to a 75-61 loss to the Gamecocks. Parker Stewart led scoring for UTM with 16, but the Skyhawks shot just 36 percent from the floor. Head Coach Anthony Stewart said his team was able to cut into the lead, but could not get the stops they needed.

UT Martin will hit the road Thursday to play at Southeast Missouri, and then will host Eastern Illinois on Saturday.