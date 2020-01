UT Martin’s spring semester begins today.

Returning students and new students will be back on campus today which means more traffic in the City of Martin.

With the influx of students back in Martin, motorists are reminded to watch and stop for pedestrian traffic at crosswalks along University Street and Mt. Pelia Road.

The spring semester at UTM runs through April 24th, with finals the week of April 27th and commencement on May 2nd.