A UT Martin student escaped serious injury Sunday after his car burst into flames on Highway 22 near McKenzie.

Around 1:00 Sunday afternoon, 21-year-old Dylan Montgomery, of Martin, was traveling south on Highway 22 when the steering assist on his 2013 Ford Fusion shut down and the brakes wouldn’t work.

Montgomery says he engaged the parking brake and was able to stop the car near Patterson Road.

Moments after he got out of the car, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

McKenzie Fire and Rescue responded and was able to extinguish the flames in about 10 minutes. Fire Chief Brian Tucker reports a broken fuel line was the cause of the fire.

(photo courtesy McKenzie Fire & Rescue)