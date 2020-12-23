Nurse practitioner and UT Martin Student Health and Counseling Services Director Shannon Deal, of Martin, was among first responders and others who received the first of two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Weakley County Health Department.

The health department was prepared to administer up to 200 shots in this first round of vaccinations for pandemic frontline personnel.

Other UTM student health employees receiving the vaccination were senior LPN Patricia Floyd, of Union City, and medical receptionist Jenny Harrison, of Martin.