A UT-Martin student from Springfield is the latest person to receive the universities “Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee Award”.

Christopher Austin Avallone was presented the award for the Fall semester by Chancellor Mike Maloan and Sharon Maloan.

The “Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee Award” is named for the late Beth Maloan, who was a longtime UT-Martin director of budgeting and payroll, and a strong advocate of student employment.

The award recognizes exemplary work ethic and commitment to the university, and is given each semester to a student nominated by his or her supervising office or department.

Avallone is a senior political science major and has been a member of the Office of Housing residence life staff for the past three years.

As part of his duties, he assists with the administration and assessment of the residence life program, including campus programming, assessment data tracking and student care.

