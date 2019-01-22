For the sixth year in a row, a group of UT Martin students will be working alongside hospitality management at the Super Bowl.

UTM associate professor of sport management Dr. Dexter Davis has taken students from the UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs to the Super Bowl for the past five years.

Students will be working with On Location Experiences coordinating player appearances, escorting players between venues and helping with on-field activities. Throughout the week, students will also assist with Super Bowl Live and be on call for the Local Organizing Committee.

Attending are students Casey Allen from Pennsylvania; Daniel Jones from Nolensville; Shelby Nicholas from Lavinia; Katie Reece from Kansas; Gracie Sills from Brownsville; Macy Slaughter from Dyersburg; Peyton Wolfe from Ramer, Leighton Chappell from Michigan; Mary Lane Harmon from Dickson; Ty Minton from Pleasant View; Victoria Page, from Henry, and graduate student Jodie Duncan from Munford.

The group leaves for Atlanta Monday and will have the opportunity to attend a symposium lead by NFL executives on the Super Bowl planning team, meet with executives from the Atlanta Braves baseball team, tour the Atlanta Hawks’ facilities and attend a Georgia Tech basketball game.

Super Bowl 53 is Sunday, February 3rd with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams.