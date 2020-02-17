That shot capped off a thrilling day at the Elam Center Saturday, as the UT Martin Skyhawk basketball teams got the home-sweep over Eastern Illinois.

The men defeated the Panthers 80-79 in overtime after Derek Hawthorne Jr.’s buzzer-beating three. The Skyhawks were led by Quintin Dove with 32 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double in his two-year UTM career. Hawthorne added 18 points, and Eman Sertovic had a career-high 14.

In the postgame, head coach Anthony Stewart said he was proud of his players for fighting for the win.

Saturday’s opener wasn’t as close, as the women’s team defeated the Panthers 86-64 to retain a share of first-place in the OVC. Chelsea Perry had a game-high 22 points, Kyannah Grant added a career-high 18, and Maddie Waldrop and Brittni Moore scored 14 apiece.

After the game, head coach Kevin McMillan said UT Martin’s shooting led to the win.

UT Martin will be on the road for the next two games beginning Thursday night at Tennessee Tech.