UT Martin students, faculty, staff and alumni are voting this week to select their favorite new logo that will be added to the current lineup of Skyhawk logos and official athletics marks.

The online survey is open through Friday through a special link on the UT Martin portal.

UTM Assistant Sports Information Director Alex Boggis says the mark receiving the most votes will then be reviewed by focus groups later this month with final revisions made before the new logo is unveiled in January.

Boggis says the new mark will not replace existing Skyhawk graphics but rather supplement the existing logo package.

FINN Partners, a full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency in Nashville, was chosen in a competitive bid process to lead the project.

The agency’s successful logo projects include current logos for the Nashville Predators, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, and Belmont Bruins.

The Skyhawk logo and Captain Skyhawk caricature were created in 1995 by Dye Van Mol & Lawrence, now FINN Partners, with the package updated internally in 2007, and UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver charged a university committee earlier this year to add a new mark.

Boggis says the new graphic should be completed in time for new merchandise and uniform use in fall 2020.