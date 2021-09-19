UTM Truimphant On The Road

The University of Tennessee at Martin football squad never trailed Saturday, chalking up a 35-10 victory on the road against Northwestern State.

The Skyhawks (2-1) scored the first 21 points of the contest. Offensively, UT Martin ran 65 plays for 432 yards, featuring 260 rushing yards on 42 attempts. The Skyhawk defense forced Northwestern State into three turnovers and held the Demons to 1-of-6 scoring opportunities in the redzone.

Two-time Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week Keon Howard accounted for three total touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), completing 16 of his 23 passes for 172 yards.

The Skyhawks go back on the road next Saturday, Sept. 25 when they travel to former OVC foe Jacksonville State. Kickoff is set for 3.