Quintin Dove scored 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting Saturday night, and UT Martin pulled away in the second half to beat UNC Asheville 87-70.

The Skyhawks (3-2) went on an 11-2 run to lead 72-60 and followed with 10-2 run to push to their largest lead at 87-68 on Delfincko Bogan’s layup with 50 seconds left.

UT Martin led most of the first half – by as many as 13 – and went into the break with a 44-34 lead. The Bulldogs (1-6) opened the second half with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 46-45. Parrish Hewitt held off the charge, scoring UT Martin’s next eight points as part of an 8-2 run to get the lead back to seven.

Hewitt and Preston Parks added 13 points each for the Skyhawks.

Coty Jude scored 21 and DeVon Baker had 20 for the Bulldogs.

