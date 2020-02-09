In college basketball Saturday, UTM women defeated Jacksonville state university 86 – 72. Meanwhile Jacksonville men defeated UTM 75 – 61. Also saturday UTM retired three former players’ numbers: Jared Newsome, Heather Butler, and Jasmine Newsome had their numbers retired following their outstanding basketball careers.

In middle school basketball Saturday afternoon Rose Hill junior high defeated Hill crest 30 – 28. South Fulton defeated Humboldt 40 – 31. South Fulton girls will play Rose Hill Sunday afternoon for the championship and a trip to the state middle school tournament.