UT Martin begins the fall 2019 semester Monday, and incoming freshman students begin moving into campus residence halls today.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver says it’s an exciting time at the university.

Move-In Mania begins today with student organizations and community groups gathering at residence halls to help students move into their rooms.

Informational sessions throughout the day end with convocation this afternoon at 5:00 in the Elam Center prior to the Skyhawk Family Picnic and Celebration at 6:00 in Graham Stadium.

Classes begin Monday morning at 8:00.