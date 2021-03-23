UTM Women Close the Season on a High Note

The UTM women’s basketball team closed out the 2020-21 season with a victory over Illinois State in the Consulation Brackett Championship of the Women’s Nation Invitational Tournament 64 to 59.

In the first half the Skyhawks led in scoring throughout, going into halftime with a 36 to 27 lead. The Redbirds rallied in the 3rd quarter, outscoring UTM and taking the lead. However, Chelsey Perry and Maddie Waldrop encouraged the squad with their performance to fight back and win.

The victory marks UTM’s 4th overall post season win, and the first time a Skyhawks team has one 2 games in a single post season.