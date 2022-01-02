UTM Women Come Up Short Against SIUE

The University of Tennessee at Martin Women lost in their OVC home opener Saturday, falling to SIU Edwardsville by a final socre of 62 to 58.

The Skyhawks are now 4-9 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. In the Contest they trailed by as many as 19 points in the 3rd Quarter. UTM attempted to rally in the fourth and trimmed the deficit to 4 points but ran out of time against the Cougars.

Head Coach Kevin McMillian hopes the game is a lesson for an inexperienced team.

Both UTM Men and Women travel to Tennessee State next on Thursday Jan. 6th. You can hear the broadcast on 1410 WCMT at 12:30.