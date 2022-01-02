January 2, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. UTM Women Come…

UTM Women Come Up Short Against SIUE

UTM Women Come Up Short Against SIUE

The University of Tennessee at Martin Women lost in their OVC home opener Saturday, falling to SIU Edwardsville by a final socre of 62 to 58.

The Skyhawks are now 4-9 overall and 1-1 in the OVC. In the Contest they trailed by as many as 19 points in the 3rd Quarter. UTM attempted to rally in the fourth and trimmed the deficit to 4 points but ran out of time against the Cougars.

Head Coach Kevin McMillian hopes the game is a lesson for an inexperienced team.

Both UTM Men and Women travel to Tennessee State next on Thursday Jan. 6th. You can hear the broadcast on 1410 WCMT at 12:30.

Robert Leyhue

http://www.wcmt.com

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology