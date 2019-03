The University of Tennessee at Martin women’s basketball took 2nd place in the OVC tournament after falling to Belmont Saturday 59 to 53.

The Lady Skyhawks fought the Bruins at every turn, but could not overcome a poor shooting performance throughout the contest. Head Coach Kevin McMillan had these words. Coach Kevin McMillan

With the loss, UTM will now wait to see if they receive a post season invitation. At-large bids will be announced on Monday, March 18th.