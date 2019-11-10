UT Martin women’s basketball hits the second leg of its three-game road swing Monday night with a matchup against No. 8 ranked Mississippi State. Tipoff from Humphrey Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 and will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.

The Skyhawks (0-1) opened the season Wednesday night with a 56-50 road loss at Saint Louis.

Mississippi State (1-0) enters the season ranked eighth in the Coaches Poll and 10th in the AP Top 25. The Bulldogs are the reigning Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament champions.

UT Martin head coach Kevin McMillan boasts a career record of 196-127 in his 11th season. Mississippi State is under the direction of Vic Schaefer who has posted a 275-166 record while going 195-56 in eight seasons leading the Bulldogs.

Monday’s game marks the sixth meeting between the two programs in series history dating back to 1980. Mississippi State has won all five meetings, including the last matchup in 2003.