The UT Martin women’s basketball team fell to (20) Arkansas 96-46 Sunday afternoon.

The (4-7) Skyhawks closed out non-conference play with its fourth game of the season against a nationally ranked team.

The Skyhawks’ 26 turnovers and 31% shooting from the floor led to a season-low 46 points.

Reigning OVC Player of the Week Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks in scoring once again with 18 points. Damiah Griffin joined Perry in double-digits with 10.

UT Martin will now turn to OVC play opening up Thursday night at Murray State. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00.