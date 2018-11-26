The UT Martin women’s basketball team challenged Big Ten foe Northwestern at times Sunday afternoon, but the margin quickly slipped away in the second quarter as the Skyhawks ultimately dropped the road contest 90-64.

The Skyhawks (4-2) looked to force the action with their pressure defense and succeeded to a certain extent by forcing the Wildcats to commit 25 turnovers. While the turnovers were nice, the team’s inability to stop run outs once the press was beaten resulted in 31 fast break points and 46 points in the paint by Northwestern which proved to be the difference in the game.

Sophomore Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks with 12 points on the day while notching four rebounds. Fellow sophomore Zaire Hicks also scored in double figures, tallying 11 points to serve as the only other Skyhawk in double figures. The team’s other top contributor came in the form of Maddie Waldrop who tallied a season-best eight rebounds.

Northwestern (5-0) remained unbeaten on the season as the squad placed five players in double figures. Jess Sancataldo led the way with 20 points off the bench while Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah tallied a strong double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds. Lindsey Pulliam (12 points), Byrdy Galernick (10 points) and Jordan Hamilton (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats.

UT Martin returns to action Wednesday night when traveling to in-state foe Chattanooga. Tipoff from McKenzie Arena is scheduled for 6:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...