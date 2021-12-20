UTM women’s basketball game Monday against Akron, men’s game against Ohio State Tuesday canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The UT Martin women’s basketball team’s first contest Monday in the Holiday Hoops Classic against Akron has been canceled due to NCAA COVID-19 protocols within the Zips’ program.

The Skyhawks are tentatively scheduled to return to the hardwood Tuesday against Bowling Green. Tipoff time from Las Vegas is set for 7:00 on FloHoops.

Meanwhile, Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between UT Martin and Ohio State has also been canceled because of NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

The Skyhawks, who added a game at Drake Sunday after their Saturday matchup at Evansville was also canceled, will search for a replacement opponent before the holiday break.