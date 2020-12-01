The UT Martin and Saint Louis women’s basketball matchup scheduled for Sunday, December 13 has been canceled due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.

UTM Assistant Sports Information Director Alex Boggis says the UTM coaching staff and administration were informed of the cancellation by Saint Louis Tuesday afternoon.

The game would have served as the home opener for the Skyhawks and lone non-conference home contest.

Boggis says the Skyhawks women’s basketball team is now searching to fill three non-conference opponents.