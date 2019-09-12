UT Martin women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillin released the team’s 2019-20 schedule Thursday with 15 home games highlighting the loaded schedule.

The Skyhawks will take on teams from nine different conferences, including eight teams which qualified for postseason play in 2018-19 along with one first-time opponent.

Additionally, the Skyhawks will travel to eight different states as part of their 29-game schedule.

The Skyhawks will play 11 non-conference games before opening OVC play in January.

UT Martin will look to start new regional match-ups after a long-standing series with Arkansas State ended after eight seasons. In its place, the Skyhawks welcome the likes of Saint Louis which resumes its series for the first time since 2012 on Wednesday, November 6 to open the season.

UT Martin will travel to 2017 national champion runner-up Mississippi State on November 11 before making the cross-country trek to Gonzaga on November 14. From there, the Skyhawks will make their home debut on November 21 when playing former OVC foe Samford before squaring off against IUPUI on November 25.

The Skyhawks will close out the month of November on the road at Missouri Valley Conference foe Illinois State on November 30 before another MVC match-up on December 3 at Southern Illinois. UT Martin hosts a pair of in-state foes with a match-up against Chattanooga (December 8) and Lipscomb (December 16). The Skyhawks will then cap the non-conference home slate when playing host to perennial title contender Louisville on December 19 before ending the calendar year at Arkansas on December 29.

OVC play will open on Thursday, January 2 with a road match-up at Murray State before traveling to Austin Peay on January 4. From there the Skyhawks will open a four-game homestand against Tennessee State (January 9), Belmont (January 11), Murray State (January 16) and Austin Peay (January 18). Conversely, the following two weeks will feature a four-game road trip with match-ups against Eastern Illinois (January 23), SIUE (January 25), Eastern Kentucky (January 30) and Morehead State (February 1).

The final month of the regular season will feature home games against Tennessee Tech (February 6), Jacksonville State (February 8), Eastern Illinois (February 15), SIUE (February 27) and Southeast Missouri (February 29). The Skyhawks will wrap up the season with road match-ups at Southeast Missouri (February 13), Tennessee Tech (February 20) and Jacksonville State (February 22).

For the third consecutive year, the OVC Basketball Championship tournament will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The four-day event is scheduled for March 4-7.