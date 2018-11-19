The UT Martin women’s basketball team remains unbeaten in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center this season with a 108-82 win over Division II foe Christian Brothers on Monday afternoon in front of a crowd of local students.

The Skyhawks improved to 4-1 in on the season with a strong showing in the program’s annual kid game in front of over 4,000 local students and fans.

UTM would force 32 turnovers on the day while notching 25 steals. With the high turnover total, the Skyhawks would turn those 32 turnovers into 37 points while scoring 56 of the team’s points in the paint.

UTM was led offensively by the play of junior forward Aundrea Adams with 21 points for the second straight contest while notching a season-high six rebounds.

Three other Skyhawks scored in double figures while notching career-highs as freshman Damiah Griffin tallied 17 points and six rebounds while Kyannah Grant (14 points) and Brittni Moore (11 points) rounded out the quartet.

UT Martin hits the road for its next four contests, including a matchup at Big Ten foe Northwestern on Sunday. Tipoff from Welsh-Ryan Arena is scheduled for 2:00, with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.

