Fifteen home games highlight a loaded schedule for the UT Martin women’s basketball team as the complete 2018-19 slate was announced by head coach Kevin McMillan Tuesday.

UT Martin will take on teams from 10 different conferences, including five teams which qualified for postseason play in 2017-18 along with a first-time opponent. Additionally, the Skyhawks will travel to five different states as part of their 29-game schedule.

“I like how our schedule has come together,” McMillan said. “We have a young team and I think it will be beneficial to have a good amount of home games, especially early, to help us adjust out of the gates. We always try to split having half of our games at home and half on the road. This year we were able to do that when you consider that there are 15 home and 14 away. We really like the balance.”

The Skyhawks unofficially begin their season on Thursday, Nov. 1 as the team will play host to Division III-foe Rhodes College in an exhibition affair in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

UT Martin then officially opens the season the next week with a pair of home contests against former Ohio Valley Conference opponent Samford on Tuesday, Nov. 6 before pairing off against regional foe Southern Illinois from the Missouri Valley Conference on Friday, Nov. 9.

A road matchup at IUPUI on Tuesday, Nov. 13 will mark the Skyhawks first matchup against the Horizon League foe. After the quick trip, the Skyhawks will return home to play regional rival Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 17 before closing out the homestand against Division II foe Christian Brothers on Monday, Nov. 19 in the team’s annual Kids Game.

UT Martin will close out the month of November on the road to begin a four-game road trip at Big Ten foe Northwestern on Sunday, Nov. 25, matching up against the Wildcats for the third consecutive year. From there the Skyhawks will travel to in-state foe Chattanooga on Wednesday, Nov. 28 before wrapping up the road swing with matchups at Louisville on Tuesday, Dec. 4 and Lipscomb on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Skyhawks will then play just two games over the next 20 days spread over finals week and the Christmas holiday with a home matchup against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday, Dec. 19 before wrapping up non-conference play against Southwestern Athletic Conference member Mississippi Valley State on Saturday, Dec. 29.

UT Martin will open OVC play on Thursday, Jan. 3 with a road matchup at Eastern Illinois before traveling to Southeast Missouri on Saturday, Jan. 5. The Skyhawks will then play host to Murray State on Thursday, Jan. 10 before welcoming Austin Peay on Saturday, Jan. 12. The squad will travel to the Bluegrass State for a matchup at Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, Jan. 17 before taking on Morehead State on Saturday, Jan. 19. Home contests will feature matchups against Eastern Illinois (Thursday, Jan. 24) and SIUE (Saturday, Jan. 26) before wrapping up the month of January at Tennessee State on Thursday, Jan. 31.

The final month of the season will feature five home games with matchups against Jacksonville State (Thursday, Feb. 7), Tennessee Tech (Saturday, Feb. 9), Southeast Missouri (Thursday, Feb. 14), Belmont (Thursday, Feb. 28) and Tennessee State (Saturday, March 2). The Skyhawks will also travel to Belmont (Saturday, Feb. 2), SIUE (Saturday, Feb. 16), Murray State (Thursday, Feb. 21) and Austin Peay (Saturday, Feb. 23) in the final month of the regular season.

For the second consecutive year, the OVC Basketball Championship tournament will take place at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The four-day event is scheduled for March 6-9.

(UTM Sports Information)

