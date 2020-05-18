Louisville women’s basketball transfer Seygan Robins is signing with the defending OVC Champion UT Martin Skyhawks.

Robins, a 5′-10″ guard, joins UTM as a decorated student-athlete on and off the court.

The former two-time state champion and 2018 Kentucky Miss Basketball recipient brings three years of remaining eligibility to UT Martin.

UTM women’s basketball coach Kevin McMillan says, “We’re so excited to have Seygan join our women’s basketball program. Her versatility could put her in a lot of places that can help us. The thing I like the most about Seygan is that she’s a tough, hard-nosed winner after playing for Jeff Walz (Louisville), Chris Souder (Mercer County) and David Tapley (Kentucky Premier). She’s a great kid and a perfect fit to the culture of our program.”

Robins played in 28 games over two seasons with the Cardinals where the squad won a pair of ACC titles.

As a freshman she averaged 1.6 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 26 games before missing the majority of the 2019-20 campaign and ultimately redshirting with an injury. Her best outing came against Pitt when she tallied seven points and three assists in the victory while scoring six points against UT Martin in 2018. She also competed at the 2019 USA Basketball Women’s 3×3 National Championship.

Hailing from Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robins was a prep star at Mercer County High School where she led the team to back-to-back state titles as a junior and senior with Sweet Sixteen MVP honors in both campaigns.

For her career she tallied 2,500 points, 800 assists and 500 steals while showing no fear on the big stage by averaging 21.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds over her four state tournament contests in 2017. As a senior she averaged 14.6 points and 2.8 rebounds after posting 16.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game as a junior. As a whole, she helped Mercer County to a 127-19 record during her four seasons. She was ranked as a five-star prospect and the 38th-best player (No. 12 guard) in the country by espnW.

Off the court, Robins was named to the Louisville Dean’s List with a GPA above a 3.50 along with garnering a pair of Red & Black Scholar Athlete honors.