The UT Martin women’s basketball team continues its four-game road swing with a matchup at in-state foe Chattanooga Wednesday night at 6:00.

The Skyhawks (4-2) look to pick up their first road victory of the season.

UTM showed glimpses off a potential upset against unbeaten Big Ten opponent Northwestern its last time out but ultimately fell short in its upset attempt with a 90-64 setback.

UTM is led in scoring by three players which average double figures in the scoring column. Sophomore Chelsey Perry paces the team with 13.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game but it’s her 2.17 blocks per contest which have proven to grab the attention of competitors.

Freshman Damiah Griffin has burst on the scene to average 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while junior transfer Aundrea Adams has averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Wednesday night’s matchup marks the 15th meeting between the two programs in series history dating back to 1972. Chattanooga holds a 12-2 lead in the series while winning four consecutive matchups. The Skyhawks have never won in Chattanooga.

Tip-off is set for 6:00 with airtime on WCMT (1410 AM and 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, and 103.3 FM) at 5:30 with Chris Brinkley and Alex Boggis.

