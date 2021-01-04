The UT Martin women’s basketball team makes its second trip to the KFC Yum! Center in less than a month with its second non-conference matchup against No. 2 ranked Louisville on Tuesday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 and will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.

The Skyhawks (2-2, 1-1 OVC) open the 2021 calendar year having yet to unpack their luggage with their fifth straight road game to open the season and ranked 10th in the Mid-Major Top 25. UT Martin is looking to turn the page after its worst shooting performance of the season at Jacksonville State their last time out, suffering season-lows by shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from the field.

UT Martin is highlighted by All-American forward Chelsey Perry who has been featured on numerous preseason watch lists including the Naismith, Katrina McClain and Becky Hammon Awards along with Preseason OVC Player of the Year honors. Perry has lived up to the preseason hype, ranking third nationally with 27.0 points per game – while ranking as the game’s top scorer in each of her team’s four games – including 23 points and 10 rebounds in her most recent outing for her 12th career double-double.

Skyhawk head coach Kevin McMillan boasts a 220-138 record in his 12th season leading UT Martin. During his tenure, the Skyhawks have appeared in the postseason eight times while being a three-time OVC Coach of the Year selection. His 220 career victories rank third in OVC history and first at UT Martin.

Louisville (7-0, 1-0 ACC) enters the contest ranked second nationally in both polls behind a balanced scoring attack and stingy defense which ranks sixth nationally in scoring margin and seventh in scoring offense. All-American Dana Evans leads the ACC with 19.4 points per game and ranks fifth with 4.4 assists per game. She is joined in double figures by Olivia Cochran (13.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Kianna Smith (13.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Hailey Van Lith (13.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg) to round out the Cardinals in double figures.

Tuesday’s contest marks the 11th meeting between the two programs in series history and second this season. Louisville has won each of the last 10 contests, including a 7-0 mark in the KFC Yum! Center. In the previous meeting back on Dec. 6, the Cardinals posted an 85-67 victory with the All-American duo of Perry and Evans squaring off to score a game-high 26 points.