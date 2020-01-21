Rising UT Martin women’s basketball standout Chelsey Perry continues to grab the eye of both regional and national pundits after being named both College Sports Madness National Mid-Major Player of the Week and OVC Player of the Week.

A junior forward from Middleton, Perry has burst onto the national stage, ranking in the top-10 in four categories including scoring and blocks. Perry continues to make waves at the conference level as well, claiming her sixth OVC Player of the Week honor this season which has been accomplished by just two other players in league history.

Last week, Perry carried the bulk of the load for the Skyhawks en route to a pair of short-handed victories against Murray State and Austin Peay. Perry averaged 27.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, she shot 50.0 percent (20-of-40) from the field while knocking down 12-of-14 (85.7 percent) of her free throw attempts.

Against Murray State she tallied her second consecutive game with 30 points or more, tallying 30 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals. Two days later with the team decimated by injury, Perry keyed an 18-point comeback by scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter against Austin Peay. As a whole, she posted her second consecutive double-double with 25 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks in the victory.

Perry currently ranks eighth nationally in points (366), blocks (54) and blocks per game (3.18) while sitting ninth with 21.5 points per game.

UT Martin returns to action Thursday with a road matchup at Eastern Illinois.

(UTM Sports Information)