UT Martin junior forward Chelsey Perry is the OVC Player of the Week following an impressive week of performances against IUPUI and Illinois State.

It’s the first Player of the Week honor for Perry.

The Middleton native averaged 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 2.5 steals in a pair of performances. The Preseason All-OVC standout scored a total of 33 points and 17 rebounds while tallying 13 blocks and five steals in the two contests.

For her career, Perry has tallied 853 points – averaging 14.7 points per game this season – while tallying 126 blocks.

Perry and the Skyhawks return to action tonight with regional matchup at Southern Illinois at 6:00 on ESPN+.