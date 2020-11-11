UT Martin women’s basketball star Chelsey Perry is among 25 student-athletes named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.

The award was first awarded in 2020, with South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy being named the inaugural winner. Perry finished last season’s race as one of five finalists. This year’s preseason watch list includes representation from 23 teams and 15 conferences.

A Middleton native, Perry ranked as one of the nation’s elite performers in 2019-20. The All-American and 2020 OVC Player of the Year ranked in the top one percent in Division I usage and block rate while ranking in the top 10 percent in scoring efficiency according to Her Hoop Stats.

Perry played and started in all 32 games for the Skyhawks last season where she averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. She ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386) while ranking 11th in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69). Her 740 points ranked first amongst all collegiate scorers in the state of Tennessee, earning her TSWA Women’s Basketball Player of the Year honors.

Perry joins a list which features Dariauna Lewis (Alabama A&M), Dyaisha Fair (Buffalo), Micaela Kelly (Central Michigan), Iimari’i Thomas (Cincinnati), Maddi Utti (Fresno State), Tierra Hodges (Furman), Jill Townsend (Gonzaga), Macee Williams (IUPUI), Natalie Kucowski (Lafayette), Jasmine Franklin (Missouri State), Cece Hooks (Ohio), Erica Johnson (Ohio), Valerie Higgins (Pacific), Kayla Padilla (Penn), Alex Fowler (Portland), Carlie Littlefield (Princeton), Ayzhiana Basallo (San Jose State), Tyra Whitehead (San Jose State), Hannah Sjerven (South Dakota), Tesia Thompson (Southeast Missouri), Mia Davis (Temple), Kionna Jeter (Towson), Ila Lane (UC Santa Barbara) and Raneem Elgedawy (Western Kentucky).

To be eligible for this award, players must compete in one of the 26 conferences deemed to be “mid-major.” In January, 15 players will be named to the midseason watch list. The 10 semifinalists will be announced in February, with five finalists being announced in early March. The winner will be announced in late March. The list is fluid and players may play their way on or off the list over the course of the season.

Hammon was a three-time All-American during her career at Colorado State and led the Rams to the Sweet 16 in 1999, the program’s only appearance to date. She was signed by the New York Liberty in 1999 and traded to the San Antonio Stars in 2007, where she played the rest of her career. Hammon retired in 2014 as a six-time All-Star and a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree. In 2016 she was named one of the top 20 players in WNBA history. Hammon became the second female coach in NBA history when she began coaching for the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Additionally, Hammon is the only woman to be a head coach in the NBA Summer League as well as the only woman to be a member of an NBA All-Star coaching staff.