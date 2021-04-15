UTM’s Chelsey Perry projected 19th overall pick in tonight’s WNBA Draft

ESPN is projecting the Indiana Fever to select UT Martin’s Chelsey Perry with the 19th overall pick in tonight’s WNBA Draft.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 6:00, and top prospects will take part virtually.

A native of Middleton, Perry is hoping to become the first player in UT Martin or OVC history to be taken in the WNBA Draft.

The 6-2 forward wrapped up her Skyhawk career as a two-time OVC Player of the Year and 13-time OVC Player of the Week while also leading the program to back-to-back league championships and becoming the first OVC team to wins multiple postseason contests with two victories in the 2021 WNIT.

ESPN is also projecting the Indiana Fever to select Tennessee’s Rennia Davis with the No. 4 pick.