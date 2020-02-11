UT Martin junior forward Chelsey Perry snagged a piece of OVC history Tuesday after tying the league’s single-season record with her seventh OVC Player of the Week honor after a pair of strong performances against Tennessee Tech and Jacksonville State.

Perry becomes just the second player in league history to record seven OVC Player of the Week honors in a single season, joining former Skyhawk Jasmine Newsome who accomplished the same feat in the 2012-13 season.

A native of Middleton, Perry averaged 32.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists on the week to propel the Skyhawks to a pair of home victories and remain in sole possession of first place in the OVC standings.

She began the week in a matchup of OVC co-leaders with 37 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists against Tennessee Tech. Then she tallied 27 points and seven rebounds in limited action against Jacksonville State.

Perry currently leads the country in field goals made (200) and total points (518) while ranking third nationally with 22.5 points per game.

UT Martin returns to action Thursday night with a road matchup at Southeast Missouri.

Tipoff from the Show Me Center is slated for 5:15 with airtime at 5:00 on WCMT.