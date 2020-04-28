UT Martin slugger Christian Hall was spotlighted with the “Best Freshman” accolade as part of D1Baseball’s postseason review of the OVC.

An Alabama native, Hall emerged as one of the brightest young stars in the OVC – starting all 15 of his games at designated hitter during the abbreviated season. He led all OVC freshmen with a .368 batting average while ranking in the OVC’s top-eight overall in walks (12, third), sacrifice flies (two, fifth) and on-base percentage (.465, eighth).

Hall topped the Skyhawks with 21 hits, 13 runs scored and eight multi-hit performances during his rookie season in 2020. He was responsible for a pair of doubles, two home runs and nine RBI’s – driving in a run in nine different contests. He accounted for a career-best three hits against Saint Louis on Feb. 16.

Hall demonstrated a clutch gene at the dish, as the 6-2, 230-pound southpaw hit .400 (10-for-25) with runners on base and was a perfect 5-for-5 in RBI opportunities with a runner on third base and less than two outs. He additionally collected a .462 batting average (6-of-13) with two outs.

