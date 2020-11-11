There’s a long list of annual events in the area that have been canceled due to COVID-19, but UT Martin’s 17th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser won’t be one of them, although it will be different than previous years.

Instead of patrons buying the handmade ceramic bowls and filling it with donated homemade soups and chili, the bowls will be sold online November 15th through the 20th with patrons then picking them up curbside at the Fine Arts Building on November 22nd.

UTM Professor of Fine Arts David McBeth says there will be 1,200 ceramic bowls available for a donation at martinemptybowls.com to support the We Care Ministries food bank.

McBeth says patrons can select a bowl design and color and receive a soup bowl for $15 dollars or a large serving bowl for a $20 dollar donation to We Care.

Last year, the community raised more than $13,000 for We Care Ministries, Inc. and sold more than 800 bowls.